ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8533 visitors online
News Photo
897 2

Ruscists hit Kostiantynivka with KABs: 1 person was killed, 2 were wounded. PHOTO

On the morning of 24 September 2024, Russian troops dropped two guided aerial bombs on Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Victims of the Russian strike

According to the RMA, 1 person was killed and 2 wounded in the morning strike on Kostiantynivka.

"Russians dropped two guided bombs on the city. A 39-year-old man was killed, two others were wounded and are in moderate condition," the head of the region said.

See more: Russia strikes Malynivka and Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region: 6 people were injured. PHOTO

Damage.

It is also noted that two infrastructure facilities and a utility room were damaged by the enemy attack.

Наслідки удару по Костянтинівці
Наслідки удару по Костянтинівці
Наслідки удару по Костянтинівці

"I urge everyone: be responsible! Evacuate," Filashkin urged residents of Donetsk Oblast.

Earlier, the Air Force reported that the enemy was launching UAVs in Sumy region.

It was also reported that on 23 September, Russia shelled Kramatorsk again: A woman was killed, 3 people were wounded

Author: 

shoot out (13250) GAB (252) Kostyantynivka (195)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 