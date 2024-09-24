Ruscists hit Kostiantynivka with KABs: 1 person was killed, 2 were wounded. PHOTO

On the morning of 24 September 2024, Russian troops dropped two guided aerial bombs on Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Victims of the Russian strike

According to the RMA, 1 person was killed and 2 wounded in the morning strike on Kostiantynivka.

"Russians dropped two guided bombs on the city. A 39-year-old man was killed, two others were wounded and are in moderate condition," the head of the region said.

Damage.

It is also noted that two infrastructure facilities and a utility room were damaged by the enemy attack.







"I urge everyone: be responsible! Evacuate," Filashkin urged residents of Donetsk Oblast.

Earlier, the Air Force reported that the enemy was launching UAVs in Sumy region.

It was also reported that on 23 September, Russia shelled Kramatorsk again: A woman was killed, 3 people were wounded