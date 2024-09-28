Ukraine under fire: Russians kill at least 12 civilians, injure more than 40 others

On the night of Saturday, 28 September, Russia launched a combined strike against Ukraine. Air defences shot down two missiles and 69 drones. On 27 September, the Russian army did not stop shelling: it attacked 13 regions of Ukraine.

Donetsk region

On 27 September, Russians fired 26 times at localities in Donetsk region.One civilian in Donetsk region was killed and 14 other people were wounded. In Kurakhove, Pokrovsk district, the private sector and industrial area were hit; private houses in Kurakhivka and Hirnyk, an administrative building in Ostrovske and a business in Dalne were damaged. In Dobropillia, 7 people were injured, 2 administrative buildings and 7 houses were damaged, and a business was damaged in Svyatohorivka. A person was wounded in Myrnohrad. A house was damaged in Pokrovsk, and another one in Troianda.

A person died in Novyi Lyman community of Kramatorsk district, 3 houses and 2 non-residential buildings were damaged. In Kramatorsk, 6 houses and an industrial building were damaged. Two buildings were damaged in Illinivka, and 9 more in Stepanivka. In Kostyantynivka, 2 people were injured, 3 multi-storey buildings, 2 private houses, a coffee shop and 89 retail outlets were damaged.In Chasiv Yar community of Bakhmut district, 8 private houses, a multi-storey building and 3 industrial buildings were damaged.

Dnipropetrovsk region

The night before, the aggressor attacked Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region. Heavy artillery shelled the town of Marhanets, injuring two people.The strike damaged seven houses, five outbuildings and a greenhouse. Power lines and gas pipelines were damaged.

At night, a rocket and 3 chess pieces were destroyed in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

A man's body was recovered from the rubble of the police department building in Kryvyi Rih.

Zaporizhzhia region

Over the past day, the occupants conducted 429 attacks on 8 localities in Zaporizhzhia region, said the head of the Joint Forces Operation Ivan Fedorov.

Russian troops carried out 3 air strikes on Gulyaypole and Novodarivka.254 UAVs of various modifications attacked Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne.

8 attacks from multiple rocket launchers hit Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka and Novodanilivka. 164 artillery attacks were made on the territory of Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne.

Mykolaiv region

At night, air defence forces destroyed three Shahed 131/136 UAVs in Mykolaiv region, said Vitaliy Kim, head of the Joint Forces Operation.

Also, during the day, Russians attacked the Kutsurub community 15 times with FPV drones. There were no casualties.

At around 06:00 on 27 September, the enemy attacked the area, preliminarily from the KAB. There were no casualties.

Luhansk region

The enemy attacked in the areas of Hrekivka, Makiivka and Balka Zhuravka yesterday, said Artem Lysohor, head of the Luhansk regional military administration.

"Occupants are supporting their attacks with artillery, for example in Makiivka and Balka Zhuravka. They fired five times from multiple rocket launchers and sent 30 drones towards this village," he said in a statement.

Kherson region

On 27 September, the occupiers shelled 22 settlements, 19 people were injured, including 2 children.They hit critical infrastructure facilities, administrative buildings, educational institutions and a shop; residential areas of the region's settlements, including 2 multi-storey buildings and 63 private houses. The occupiers also damaged outbuildings, agricultural machinery and private cars.

On the morning of 28 September, the occupiers attacked the village of Mylivka community from the air. The strikes destroyed and damaged private houses and outbuildings.A 68-year-old woman was rescued from the rubble.The village of Novodmitrivka also came under enemy fire. The enemy used artillery. A 72-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman sustained life-threatening injuries.

Sumy region

On the morning of 28 September, the enemy launched a double attack on Sumy using a UAV.The enemy hit a healthcare facility.

In addition, the Russian occupiers conducted an air strike with unmanned aerial vehicles on a residential area in Sumy.

As of 16.20, there are 9 dead and 21 injured.

During the day, the Russian military fired 41 times at Sumy region, 95 explosions were recorded. Khotyn, Miropil, Bilopil, Richkove, Krasnopil, Velykopysariv, Novoslobid, Hlukhiv, and Shalyhyne communities were shelled.

Chernihiv region

Over the past day, the enemy army fired on the village of Karpovychi of the Semenivka community.This was reported by the OC "North".

The enemy fired 3 shells from 122-calibre artillery, explosions were heard.

Kharkiv region

In Kharkiv and the region, five people were wounded in Russian shelling over the past day, 27 September, and residential buildings, industrial and commercial structures were damaged. The enemy shelled the Kyiv district of Kharkiv, damaging 16 buildings and smashing windows in an educational institution. A 73-year-old man was injured.

Also, the enemy massively shelled Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region yesterday, causing casualties.

Odesa region

On the night of 28 September 2024, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Odesa region. They hit a recreation centre in the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district.

The building and cars were damaged, and fortunately, there were no casualties.

Strikes on the energy sector

On 27 September, due to shelling and hostilities, consumers in six regions of Ukraine lost power in six regions of Ukraine. The enemy also attacked power facilities in different regions of Ukraine at night.

Energy infrastructure was damaged in Poltava region, and in Rivne region, the wreckage of a downed drone damaged power lines.

On the night of 28 September 2024, during a massive drone attack over Cherkasy region, air defence forces shot down 9 enemy UAVs.

A power line was damaged by falling debris in Zolotonosha district. The power supply has now been restored. Dry vegetation also caught fire twice. The fires have also been extinguished.