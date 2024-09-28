ENG
News
Russian troops attacked village in Pokrovsk district: at least 2 people were killed, 1 was injured

Обстріли Донеччини 27-28 вересня

On the morning of September 28, 2024, Russian troops struck the village of Yasenove of the Pokrovsk district in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

Consequences of enemy shelling

According to him, at least 2 people were killed and 1 wounded as a result of the shelling of Yasenove.

"The Russians struck the village this morning. 4 private houses, a shop, and 5 cars were damaged," the report says.

According to the RMA, the number of victims is likely to increase. The inspection of the site of the shelling is ongoing.

As reported, at night the enemy attacked Dobropill in the Donetsk region, seven civilians were injured.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: enemy shelled 13 settlements, 1 person died, 14 more were wounded. PHOTOS

Author: 

