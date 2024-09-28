At night, enemy attacked Dobropillia in Donetsk region, seven civilians were wounded. PHOTOS

On 28 September 2024, at 02:05, Russians attacked Dobropillia. They hit the center of the town with dense residential buildings.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.

The enemy hit apartment buildings and private houses, where 7 residents sustained injuries of varying severity in their homes.

"Five men aged 30 to 79, the 72-year-old wife of one of them, and another woman aged 65 were taken to hospital. They were diagnosed with mine-blast and craniocerebral injuries, concussion, and stab wounds," the prosecutor's office said.

In addition to the residential buildings, some of which were engulfed in fire, the administrative building and garage were damaged. The type of weapon used by the enemy in the attack is being established.

As a reminder, over the past day, the enemy shelled Myrnohrad, Kostiantynivka, and Sloviansk UTC. As a result, 7 people were wounded.

