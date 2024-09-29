Zelenskyy on anniversary of Babyn Yar tragedy: Terrible symbol of fact that most terrible crimes occur when world chooses to be indifferent

The tragedy in Babyn Yar in 1941 is a clear proof of the brutality that regimes led by leaders based on intimidation and violence are capable of.

This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the 83rd anniversary of the tragedy, Censor.NET reports.

"On September 29-30, 1941, in just two days, the Nazis shot more than 30,000 Jews in Kyiv. On the "Road of Death" they drove entire families of the city's residents - men, children, women, pregnant women - to the ravine. The scale of this evil is difficult to comprehend and still is," the message says.

In total, during the Nazi occupation, about 100,000 people were killed in Babyn Yar. Virtually the entire Jewish community of Kyiv was destroyed, and even those who tried to save them. Representatives of other nationalities also became victims.

Watch more: Zelenskyy on results of trip to USA: we received full support for strategy of approaching peace. VIDEO

Babyn Yar is a terrible symbol of the fact that the most terrible crimes take place when the world chooses not to notice, to be silent, to be indifferent, to be not decisive enough to give a worthy rebuff to evil. When the eyes of the world are closed, humanity loses," the president emphasized.

Zelenskyy noted that Babyn Yar is clear proof of the atrocities that regimes led by leaders who rely on intimidation and violence are capable of.

"At any time, they are no different. But the reaction of the world must be different. This is what the world had to learn. We must stand on the guard of humanity, life, and justice. We must protect ourselves from evil. Eternal memory to all victims of the Nazis! Eternal condemnation to everyone who is guilty of the murders in Babyn Yar!" added the head of the Ukrainian state.

Read more: War in Ukraine has reached deadlock on battlefield and reached most dangerous point - El Pais