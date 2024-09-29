Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia would "welcome any initiatives" to end the war in Ukraine from Republican Donald Trump if he wins the US presidential election. Russia's leadership wants Trump to get two Ukrainian laws repealed.

His statement was quoted by the Russian service of the BBC, Censor.NET reports .

According to Lavrov, the rights of "Russian speakers" are now allegedly being restricted in Ukraine.

The Russian minister noted that the war can be resolved by eliminating its "root causes": Ukraine's accession to NATO and the so-called oppression of the Russian-speaking population.

In this context, Lavrov said that Trump, if he becomes president of the United States, should repeal Ukraine's laws on Ukrainian as the state language and on the ban on the Moscow Patriarchate, which allegedly "oppress the Russian-speaking population".

Lavrov made this statement after Trump personally met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and assured him of his support if he wins the US election.

"If Mr Trump manages to repeal these laws we are talking about, it will be a step forward. It will be easy to do - just go and vote," Lavrov added.

The BBC Russian service clarified that the Russian authorities have a list of Ukrainian laws that need to be repealed. This list allegedly belonged to a draft agreement that the Russian and Ukrainian sides developed during negotiations in Istanbul on 15 April 2022.

As reported, on 24 August, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law banning the activities of religious organisations associated with the Russian Federation in Ukraine.