Denmark to allocate more than $628 million to purchase weapons for Ukraine from Ukrainian defense industry

Denmark and Ukraine have agreed to invest DKK 4.2 billion ($628 million) in the Ukrainian defence industry.

This is stated on the website of the Ministry of Defence of Denmark, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that Ukrainian weapons and equipment will be delivered to the frontline with the help of funding from Denmark. For this purpose , Denmark uses the proceeds of frozen Russian assets.

On Sunday, 29 September, Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen is reported to be in Kyiv, where he, together with Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov and Minister of Strategic Industries German Smetanin, signed a protocol of intent to continue cooperation on specific acquisitions from Ukrainian defence companies totalling about DKK 4.2 billion (over $628 million).

"It is important that we continue to support Ukraine's fight for freedom in all possible ways. That is why I am very pleased that Denmark has now agreed with Ukraine on a general framework for how we can make the best use of the DKK 4.2 billion that the EU and Denmark are contributing," said Danish Defence Minister Lund Poulsen.

The acquisition will be financed by DKK 1.3 billion that the government, with the support of the Danish parliament, has earmarked for this purpose and DKK 2.9 billion from frozen Russian assets that Denmark is to cash out on behalf of the EU.

"Denmark is leading the way by donating arms directly from the Ukrainian defence industry. This strengthens the ability of Ukrainians to produce exactly the weapons that are in demand," the Danish Defence Minister added.

Earlier it was reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine received 18 Bohdan artillery systems, the production of which was financed by Denmark. It took two months to produce the systems.