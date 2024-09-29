Following the example of Finland: Norway wants to build fence on border with Russia

To improve the security situation in the country, the Norwegian government is considering building a fence along the border with Russia.

This is reported by Yle, Censor.NET informs.

The fence should help in the event of a flow of refugees from Russia to Norway.

It is noted that a similar situation occurred in 2015, when 5,000 asylum seekers from Russia arrived on foot and bicycles through Sturskug, the only border crossing between Norway and Russia.

According to Norwegian Minister of Justice Emilie Enger Mel, the construction of a fence could be one of the ways to improve the security situation.

According to NRK, the government official was inspired by the example of Finland, which continues to build fences on the border with Russia.

Mel notes that the construction of barriers is an expensive process, so it is necessary to assess the feasibility of such investments.

The minister believes that investments can also be made in the purchase of drones to patrol the territory, as well as in increasing the number of border guards in Storskoug.

The newspaper adds that it is currently unclear whether the fence will be built along the entire Norwegian-Russian border or only on a separate section of it.

As a reminder, by the end of 2026, Finland will have built 200 kilometres of permanent barriers on the border with Russia.