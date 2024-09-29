Invaders occupied Marynivka and advanced near Novohrodivka - DeepState. MAP
Russian invaders occupied Marynivka and advanced near Novohrodivka in the Donetsk region.
This was reported by analysts of the DeepState project, Censor.NET reports.
"The enemy occupied Marynivka and advanced near Novohrodivka," the statement said.
Earlier, DeepState analysts reported that the enemy continues to advance near Vuhledar.
