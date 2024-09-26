Occupiers continue to advance near Vuhledar - DeepStat. MAP

Analysts of the DeepState project have updated the map of hostilities in the Donetsk region and reported on the Russian advance.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the interns' telegram channel.

"The enemy has advanced near Vuhledar, in Mykolaivka, Krutyi Yar and Krasnyi Yar," the statement reads.

In addition, analysts clarified the area near Selydove and Staromaiorsk.

The situation in Vuhledar

Earlier, Deep State analysts reported that the Russian occupiers had advanced in the area of Vuhledar.

A Forbes analyst said that the Russian occupation forces could cut off the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which has been defending Vuhledar for 20 months.

The situation around Vuhledar is critical and continues to deteriorate, Deep State noted.

On September 25, British intelligence reported that Russian occupation forces were storming Vuhledar from three sides.

The Land Forces stated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces would withdraw from Vuhledar if it was not possible to hold the line in the urban area.

At the same time, on September 26, soldiers of the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade said they had not withdrawn from Vuhledar in the Donetsk region.

