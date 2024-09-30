Organizer of "Lviv Arsenal" scheme was detained in Czech Republic

One of the 5 defendants in the Lviv Arsenal case, Oleksii Khoroshaiev, was detained in the Czech Republic.

This was reported by Censor.NET' s sources in law enforcement agencies.

Khoroshaiev has been in custody since 5 September.

"His entourage hopes he will be released quickly. And the Czechs say he will stay in jail until everything is sorted out," the source said.

Ukrainian investigators consider Khoroshaiev to be one of the organisers of the Lviv arsenal crime. A former employee of the state-owned special importer Progres, who was abroad at the start of the full-scale invasion, Khoroshaiev joined the governing bodies of Sevotech, the company that was to supply the ammunition.

The prosecution suspects that Oleksii Khoroshaiev, a representative of Sevotech's supervisory board, decided to take possession of funds intended for the purchase of ammunition. For this purpose, Khoroshaiev, while abroad, created a criminal organised group, in which he involved Liev.

The prosecution believes that Khoroshaiev and Liev acted as leaders of the organised group, gave instructions on how to obtain the funds and planned the further distribution of funds.

In addition to Khoroshaiev, another Ukrainian, Vladislav Klishchar, was a member of "Sevotech's" supervisory board.

This is a person who is part of the entourage of Andrii Hmyrin, a Yanukovych-era fiscal, who in 2021 was a member of President Zelenskyy's office.

A few weeks ago, Klishchar received a suspicion from the NABU for embezzling funds at the UMCC.

