Russians ruthlessly destroy civilian infrastructure of settlements in Kursk region - OTG "Siversk"

Since the beginning of the Ukrainian Armed Forces operation in the Kursk region, Russians have caused significant damage to the civilian infrastructure of Sudzha.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Vadym Mysnyk , a spokesman for the Siversk OTG, on the air of the Suspilne Novyny marathon.

"When our Defence Forces were taking control of the city, 3-4 buildings were almost damaged, and Russian soldiers were knocked out of them," he said.

However, now the Russian military has destroyed the ice palace, kindergartens, schools and banking institutions with shelling.

"They are destroying a lot of their own infrastructure," the spokesman stressed.

He said that the Russian army continues to use multiple rocket launchers more intensively in the area of the Kursk region controlled by the Defence Forces than in Ukraine's Chernihiv, Sumy and part of Kharkiv regions.

"Even if the intensity was high over the past 24 hours, they still used 26 multiple rocket launchers on the territory of Chernihiv, Sumy and part of Kharkiv regions, while we had 32 multiple rocket launchers on the territory of the Kursk region under our control," said Vadym Misnyk.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the operation in the Kursk region slowed down the Russian offensive in Donetsk region, demonstrated the strength of the Ukrainian army to the world and raised the morale of the military.