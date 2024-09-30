Putin signs decree to hold autumn conscription to Russian army from October 1

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on the next autumn conscription of Russians to the army.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Russian media.

According to Putin's decree, 133,000 citizens aged 18 to 30 are to be drafted in Russia from October 1 to December 31.

This includes those who are not in the reserve and are subject to conscription to military service.

It is stated that Russian conscripts will not be sent to war against Ukraine.

It should be noted that the new fall conscription is the first to be held with a raised conscription age of 30.

Earlier, Deputy Head of the Organizational and Mobilization Department of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Vladimir Tsimlyansky said that "the term of military service under conscription will not change and will be 12 months, and the departure of conscripts from the assembly points is planned for October 15, 2024."

