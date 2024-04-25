In the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region, Russians have started conscription of young people.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military District Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET informs.

"The occupiers are starting to conscript young people from the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region. At the end of March, dictator Putin signed a decree on conscription of citizens of Erefia (ed. - Russia). There are no exceptions for the newly occupied territories in the decree," the statement said.

As noted, in mid-April, the head of the occupation "administration" of Zaporizhzhia region and traitor to Ukraine Yevhen Balytskyi established conscription commissions.

"He is now silent about his loud statements that ТОТ residents will not be drafted for at least 5 years. Involvement of TOT residents in the army of the occupying country is a violation of international law," said the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

