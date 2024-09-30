Mykhailo Matselyk, teacher of Irpin Professional College of Economics and Law, was killed in action for Ukraine

Mykhailo Matselyk, a graduate of Educational and Research Institute of Law of STU, was killed at the front.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the Facebook page of the educational institution.

"Unspeakable pain has shaken the entire staff of the University this morning... Mykhailo Matselyk, a graduate of the Educational and Research Institute of Law, son of teachers Tetiana and Mykhailo Matselyk, a teacher at the Irpin Professional College of Economics and Law, is returning to Irpin on a shield from the East. In February, this year, Mykhailo received his master's degree and solemnly carried the flag of the Institute as one of the best graduates. Soon after, he heroically defended his homeland. We share the pain of this loss with the entire university family. heroes do not die..." the statement reads.

"Tragic news from the front: platoon commander Mykhailo Matselyk was killed while performing a combat mission. A very big loss for the unit, Mykhailo was a role model for his subordinates and one of the best commanders," reads a post on the Facebook page of the tank battalion of the operational RUBIZH Brigade of the NGU.

See more: 21-year-old Ukrainian MMA champion Nazarii Havrylets was killed while performing combat mission in Kursk region. PHOTO