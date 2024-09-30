Heavy enemy artillery and more than seven hundred occupiers were eliminated by units of the Third Assault Brigade in the Kharkiv region over the past week.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the 3rd Brigade.

As noted, the enemy's daily attacks on the brigade's positions do not stop.

Enemy losses

"Yes, there are 343 more Russians in the enemy's two hundredth. 293 occupants - three hundred. The brigade's fighters burnt to ashes a heavy flamethrower system TOS-1A "Solntsepek", a D-30 howitzer, an MT-12 "Rapier" cannon, and mortars of 120 and 82 calibre. Six tanks and two armoured personnel carriers, including a Russian armoured personnel carrier, were damaged," the statement said.

The soldiers of the 3rd Separate Mechanised Brigade also destroyed a Russian ground robotic system. Another 10 ZALA and 4 Supercam UAVs were shot down. And the Silok electronic warfare system was eliminated.

