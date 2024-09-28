ENG
Soldiers of 3rd SAB in Kharkiv region drive into landing and blow up enemy group. VIDEO

In the Kharkiv region, soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade are killing Russian infantrymen. An enemy group was driven into a landing and blown up. Others were hit at their positions. Three more were torn to pieces in the open.

Soldiers of the Unmanned Systems Battalion, as well as a unit of the Mosquitos Brigade and the Revenge Group from the 1st Mech Battalion,adjusted the fire of their units and destroyed the enemy, Censor.NET reports.

Author: 

liquidation (2399) Kharkivshchyna (1976) 3rd SAB (302)
