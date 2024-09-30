Hungary notes ’positive dynamics’ with Ukraine in resolving minority issues - Sybiha

After talks with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that Budapest was noting "positive dynamics" in protecting the rights of the Hungarian national community.

Sybiha said this in a comment to the press.

According to him, during a meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, "the parties noted the positive dynamics" in resolving this issue and agreed to further cooperation to reach consensus on all sensitive issues.

"The Hungarians of Ukraine are an integral and equal part of the Ukrainian political nation and serve as a key bridge of understanding between our countries," Sybiha said.

The Ukrainian minister also welcomed the opening of the first bilingual Ukrainian-Hungarian school for Ukrainian children in Hungary.

He added that Ukraine reaffirms its bilateral and international commitments to ensure the rights of persons belonging to the Hungarian national community.