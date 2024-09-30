ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10054 visitors online
News War
2 447 21

September was first month when Russia attacked with "shaheds" every day

РФ щодня у вересні атакувала Україну шахедами

September 2024 was the first month since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, during which the Russians launched daily Shahed-type strike UAVs into Ukraine.

This is reported by Army Inform, Censor.NET reports.

Read more: Hungary calls for immediate peace in Ukraine - Szijjarto

Thus, during September, the invaders launched 1,339"Shaheds" in Ukraine, 1,107 of them were shot down, some were suppressed by electronic warfare.

"On average, the Russians launched 44 Shaheds daily. The occupiers launched the most attack UAVs on 14 September - 72. In September, there was not a single day without the launch of "Shahed", the publication noted.

Author: 

shoot out (13264) Shahed (656)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 