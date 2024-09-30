Lithuanian customs officers seized gun camouflage nets from Kaliningrad-Moscow train. They will be transferred to Ukraine as aid

Lithuanian customs officers found and seized nets to disguise gun barrels in the mail cars of the Kaliningrad-Moscow train. They were probably intended for the Russian military. Lithuanian customs intends to transfer the confiscated nets to Ukraine as aid.

This is reported by LRT, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the nets were found during an inspection at the Kibartai railway station on 27 and 29 September.

On Friday, 27 September, during the inspection of the train, customs officers found seven parcels containing 22 pieces of camouflage nets. The accompanying documents stated that the nets were intended to mask gun barrels. The addresses of the recipients of the parcels were listed in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

On Sunday, 29 September, Lithuanian customs officers found another consignment with two camouflage nets.

According to Lithuanian customs officials, the camouflage nets may be intended for the Russian military fighting against Ukraine.

"An investigation has been launched into the seizure. If it is established that the camouflage nets are a violation of the rules for the transportation of military equipment and ammunition, the cargo will be considered a violation of international sanctions," the newspaper writes.

The confiscated camouflage nets will be transferred by Lithuanian customs as aid to Ukraine.