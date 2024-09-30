Mother with three children returned from occupation - Lubinets

After a year in occupation, three Ukrainian children and their mother were returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.

He noted that the minors were returned as part of the implementation of the approved action plan of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA.

See more: Ukraine returns 9 more children and 20-year-old man from Russian occupation. PHOTOS

"While in the TOT, they were in dangerous conditions: their mothers were threatened to take their children away from them, and they were forced to study according to Russian education standards. They lived like that for almost a year in the temporary occupation of Donetsk region. After their relatives appealed to the Ombudsman's Office, preparations for their return began immediately," Lubinets wrote.

The Ombudsman also said that despite all the difficulties and threats, thanks to coordinated work with partners, Caritas Ukraine and Rocada, it was possible to organise a safe route for the family, as well as to provide humanitarian needs for them in the government-controlled territory.