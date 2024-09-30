Enemy occupied Nevske and advanced in number of settlements - DeepState (MAP)

The invaders occupied the village of Nevske, and also advanced in a number of settlements in the Donetsk region and near one in the Kharkiv region.

This is reported by analysts of the DeepState resource, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy occupied Nevske (Luhansk region) and advanced near Novohrodivka, Kruhliakivka (Kharkiv region), Vodiane, Vuhledar and Toretsk," the report says.

