G7 will never recognize Russia’s attempts to annex 4 regions of Ukraine - statement

The Group of Seven countries will continue to support Ukraine and its territorial integrity, according to a joint statement by the foreign ministers of the G7 member states and the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty.

Thus, the diplomats commented on the second anniversary of Russia's illegal annexation of parts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine.

"We will never recognize this and other violations of international law committed by Russia against Ukraine and its people, and will continue to condemn in the strongest possible terms Russia's illegal aggression, human rights violations and abuses in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, as well as ongoing brutal attacks with the destruction of civilian, critical and urban infrastructure," the text reads.

The G7 countries called on the international community to also condemn Russia's actions. They also expressed their "unwavering" support for Ukraine and their commitment to increase the cost of aggression for Russia:

"Together, these measures will help to create the right conditions for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace based on the principles of the UN Charter. We will continue to engage the broader international community in this goal, seeking to restore full respect for the rules-based international order."

As a reminder, in September 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees on the "accession" of the partially occupied Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk, and occupied Luhansk regions of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.