Russian troops launch KABs to Sumy region - Air Force

On the morning of October 1, 2024, Russian troops are launching KABs to Sumy region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.

"Launching of the KAB to Sumy region," the statement reads.

See more: Invaders attacked hospital in Hlukhiv, Sumy region, with drone, nurse was injured. PHOTO

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that 2 people were wounded as a result of Russian shelling of Sumy region.

Zelenskyy also informed that over the past week, Russia had used almost 900 aerial bombs, more than 300 "Shaheds" and 40 missiles against Ukraine.