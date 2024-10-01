Ruscists attacked center of Kherson: 6 people were killed, there were wounded (updated). VIDEO 18+

On the morning of 1 October 2024, Russian troops attacked the central part of Kherson.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, in his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded. More information is being clarified. Please stay in safe places! Take care of yourself!" Prokudin said.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

No further information is available on the hostile shelling of the city.

See more: Over last day, occupiers attacked 24 settlements in Kherson region. In morning, they attacked Kherson and Inhulets, two children were injured (updated). PHOTOS

Updated information

As Prokudin later clarified, the occupiers attacked a market in the centre of Kherson. The outlets where Kherson residents bought or sold products in the morning were under attack.

"At this moment, we know about at least eight victims. Preliminary, five people were killed and three others were injured. The victims were taken to a medical facility. They are under medical supervision," the statement said.

Later it became known that 6 people were killed and 6 were injured as a result of the shelling. One man is in serious condition.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on 29 September, the Russian army wounded two men in Kherson.