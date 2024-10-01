Russian strike on market and bus stop in Kherson: 6 people were killed, 6 more were wounded, one man was in extremely serious condition (clarified). PHOTOS

An investigation was launched into the hostile shelling of Kherson, which, according to updated information, killed 6 people.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to the investigation, on 1 October 2024, at around 9:00 a.m., Russian troops probably attacked the centre of Kherson with cannon artillery. The shelling took place near a local market and a public transport stop.

Victims of Russian shelling

It is currently known that seven civilians - three women and four men - died as a result of the shelling. Three residents were also wounded and are being provided with qualified medical care. The data is being clarified.

Read more: Day in Kherson region: Russian army shells critical infrastructure and educational institutions, wounding 17 people





Under the procedural supervision of the Kherson District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in the criminal proceedings on the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Updated information

The Prosecutor General's Office later clarified that as of 11:00 a.m., six residents of Kherson city center had been killed in the shelling.

"Doctors managed to stabilize the seventh victim, who was presumed dead, but his condition remains extremely serious," the statement said.

It is also noted that six civilians are currently known to have sustained injuries of varying severity, five of them are hospitalized.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that ruscists attacked the centre of Kherson: 5 people were killed, there were wounded.