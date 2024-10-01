Ruscists attacked main substation at Zaporizhzhia NPP: plant is on verge of blackout

On October 1, Russian troops attacked a substation and cut off the power line to the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Now the plant is on the verge of blackout.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, as a result of another act of terrorism by the Russian Federation on the main substation, one of the power lines of the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP was cut off.

Another act of Russian terrorism has created a threat of an accident at the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP. We demand to immediately implement the IAEA resolution and return the occupied nuclear power plant under Ukrainian control. Safe operation of Zaporizhzhya NPP is possible only under the control of Ukraine," emphasized Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

Currently, power engineers are working to eliminate the consequences of the enemy shelling to restore full power to the occupied ZNPP as soon as possible.

