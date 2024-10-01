Cabinet of Ministers allows military unit commanders to personally select soldiers based on skills and experience - Umierov

From now on, commanders of military units can personally select soldiers, without the participation of the TCR, taking into account their skills, experience and aspirations.

This was announced on Facebook by Defence Minister Rustem Umierov, Censor.NET reports.

"Today we have taken an important step in the defence of our country. Combat brigades have received a new tool that will allow them to conduct high-quality recruitment, resulting in targeted recruitment of volunteers.

From now on , military unit commanders can personally select soldiers, without the involvement of the TRC, based on their skills, experience and aspirations. For every Ukrainian, this is a chance to find their place in the ranks of the defenders, where their abilities will bring the greatest benefit," he said.

Umierov also thanked the government for supporting this initiative and expressed confidence that this system will help Ukraine to resist Russian aggression even more strongly, combining the patriotic motivation of defenders with the urgent needs of the frontline.

