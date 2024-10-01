Ukraine's new foreign minister, Andrii Sybiha, discussed with his Western counterparts possible compromises with Russia to resolve the war. He was more "pragmatic" about negotiations on "land for security" than his predecessor, Dmytro Kuleba.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Financial Times with reference to unnamed European diplomats who participated in the UN General Assembly in New York last week.

One of the interlocutors of the publication noted that now "we are increasingly talking openly about how the conflict might end and what Ukraine might have to give up to reach a sustainable peace agreement".

According to him, "this is a significant change" compared to the fact that under Kuleba, such conversations "were taboo".

The FT also quotes other diplomats who have noticed a "noticeable shift in the tone and content of discussions" on resolving the war in Ukraine.

They note that Ukrainian officials have become "more open" to the idea of a ceasefire, even if Russian troops remain on part of Ukrainian territory.

At the same time, an unnamed Ukrainian official noted that any negotiations could cause "social instability" and "Zelenskyy understands this very well".

Oleksandr Merezhko, an MP and chairman of the parliamentary committee on foreign policy, also told the FT that "there will always be a radical segment of Ukrainian society that will call any negotiations a surrender".

The day before , Bloomberg wrote that under the current circumstances, a ceasefire would give Russian dictator Vladimir Putin courage, weaken Ukraine's defence capabilities and lead to further fighting, and the West needs a better plan.