China cannot help Russia without undermining its own interests and reputation, - Rutte

China cannot continue to provide assistance to Russia to continue the war in Ukraine without undermining its own interests

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said this today in Brussels during his first press conference as head of the Alliance, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

" China's support for the Russian military industry has become a decisive factor in allowing Russia to wage war in Ukraine. China cannot continue to fuel this biggest conflict in Europe since the end of the Second World War without undermining its own interests and reputation," Rutte said.

He reminded that Russia also receives military support from North Korea and Iran, which makes it necessary to consider security issues in a global dimension.

" NATO's focus should be on Euro-Atlantic security, so that our people are safe. But today's threats are increasingly becoming global. So I will deepen partnerships with countries that are close in conviction, far and near, and that share our values," the new Supreme Allied Commander said.

He emphasised the role of NATO's partnership with the European Union, which allows us to realise the potential of cooperation in many areas, from joint support for Ukraine to countering hybrid threats.

According to Rutte, he also intends to promote NATO Allies' broader partnerships with countries in the Middle East, North Africa and the Sahel region to support stability in the Alliance's southern neighbourhood. Such partnerships will also allow us to do more to fight terrorism, which continues to pose a threat to European nations and their populations.

"At the end of this month, Australia, New Zealand and Japan will be attending the NATO Defence Ministers' meeting for the first time. I look forward to welcoming them and discussing common approaches to addressing the common challenges we face," added Mark Rutte.

As reported earlier, Mark Rutte officially becomes the new Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance on 1 October.

Rutte said that Ukraine would be the main issue on his list of priorities. The NATO Secretary General also stressed that Ukraine's rightful place is in NATO.