Switzerland supports China and Brazil’s "peace initiative" to end war in Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

Switzerland has declared its support for the so-called "peace initiative" of China and Brazil regarding the war in Ukraine, despite the fact that it does not refer to the UN Charter and does not directly mention the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

The statement was made by the spokesman for the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, Nicolas Bidot, Blick writes, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, this "peace initiative" is important because it offers an alternative to the "bellicose speeches" made by both the Ukrainian and Russian sides at the UN this week.

At the same time, the Swiss Foreign Ministry spokesperson stressed the importance of referring to the UN Charter in any peace initiatives regarding Ukraine. Bideau noted that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had spoken about this in a speech at the UN Security Council.

The publication notes that Switzerland, which held the first Global Summit on the Ukrainian peace formula this year in June, was one of the few Western countries invited to a meeting organised by China and Brazil to discuss their "peace initiative" on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on 27 September.

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that China and Brazil would create a "Friends of Peace" platform to resolve the "Ukrainian crisis".

It is known that Hungary plans to join this initiative.

China and Brazil's peace proposal

On 23 May, the governments of Brazil and China signed an agreement to resolve the war between Russia and Ukraine, advocating political negotiations to achieve peace. The countries also asked for the support of the international community.

In their plan, China and Brazil proposed not expanding the area of hostilities, preventing escalation and "not escalating the situation by any party".

The document states that both countries support an international peace conference "held in due course, recognised by both Russia and Ukraine, with equal participation of all parties, and an honest discussion of all peace plans".

For his part, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticised the proposal to resolve Russia's war against Ukraine put forward by China and Brazil. The head of state called this "peace plan" destructive and agreed with the Kremlin in advance.