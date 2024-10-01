He earned UAH 3.7 million on fictitious supply of components for drones for military: police expose entrepreneur in Zakarpattia region

In the Zakarpattia region, a businessman forged official documents on the supply of parts, on the basis of which he received funds from the local budget. The businessman was served a notice of suspicion under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. He could face up to 12 years in prison.

What was the criminal scheme?

It was established that a military unit and an individual entrepreneur entered into a contract for the purchase of components for drones.

To receive the funds, the entrepreneur forged official financial documents on the alleged supply of property. On their basis, he was able to receive more than UAH 3,700,000 to his bank account. He then used these funds to conduct a number of financial transactions in his own interests.

In what is an entrepreneur being suspected for?

Detectives of the BES Territorial Department in Zakarpattia region served the contractor a notice of suspicion under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

p. 5 of Art. 191 (Misappropriation, embezzlement or seizure of property through abuse of office),

- p. 1 Art. 366 (forgery in office),

- p. 1 Art. 209 (Legalization (laundering) of the proceeds of crime)

The court imposed on the suspect a custody with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 3.7 million.

Measures are ongoing to identify the full range of persons involved in the fraud, including military officers.

The suspect may face up to 12 years in prison with disqualification to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years and confiscation of property.