Helping Ukraine costs us far lower than if we had to fight with Putin directly, - Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that investments in Ukraine are important.

Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform that he said this at a press conference.

He noted that supporting Ukraine is the right thing to do, it is also an investment in our own security, because an independent and democratic Ukraine is very important for peace and stability in Europe.

"We have to support Ukraine because the investment in this is far lower than if we had to fight with Putin directly," the NATO Secretary General said.

Read more: Georgia’s ruling party is ready to "reconcile" with Russia: State Duma says it will not withdraw troops

Earlier it was reported that on October 1, Mark Rutte officially became the new Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance.

Rutte said that Ukraine would be the main issue on his list of priorities.

The NATO Secretary General noted that the situation at the front is difficult, but the Ukrainian Armed Forces can drive back Russian troops.

Rutte emphasized that Ukraine should become a NATO member and receive all the assistance promised by its partners.

Read more: Rutte on Putin’s threats: "We do not see any imminent threat of using nuclear weapons"