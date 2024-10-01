Occupiers shot 16 Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO
The drone operator of one of the Ukrainian units filmed how the Russian invaders in the Pokrovsk direction, near the settlements of Mykolaivka - Sukhyi Yar, took 16 Ukrainian servicemen who surrendered to the Russian occupation into the field and shot them dead.
According to Censor.NET, a video recording of a Russian war crime was published on social media.
