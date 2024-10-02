Enemy strikes Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv with KAB: garages and houses are damaged
On the night of October 2, 2024, an explosion occurred in Kharkiv. According to preliminary information, the occupiers struck the Kyivskyi district of the city with a guided aerial bomb (KAB).
This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov in his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.
Consequences of an enemy strike
According to him, a garage cooperative, cars and private houses were damaged as a result of a KAB hit in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv.
Fortunately, there were no casualties.
Specialized services are continuing to examine the scene.
Earlier, Terekhov informed that in September, Russians shelled Kharkiv 53 times.
As a reminder, Terekhov also reported that Russian invaders are increasingly shelling the city of Kharkiv with guided and high-explosive bombs. He noted that the FABs and KABs reach the city very quickly. Kharkiv residents have 3-5 minutes to take cover.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password