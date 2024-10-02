Ruscists hit Derhachi in Kharkiv region with KABs: 5 wounded, including child

On the night of October 2, 2024, the enemy attacked the city of Derhachi in the Kharkiv region with a KAB. The garages caught fire.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Syniehubov in his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, five people, including a 14-year-old boy, sustained shrapnel wounds and an acute stress reaction as a result of an enemy strike in Derhachi.

Syniehubov also said that one of the enemy's KABs hit the Malodanylivka community at 4:10 a.m. In the village of Cherkaska Lozova, rescuers extinguished a grass fire on an area of 1 hectare. There were no casualties.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the enemy hit the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv with a KAB: garages and houses were damaged. It was also noted that in September, Russians fired 53 times at Kharkiv.

As a reminder, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov also reported that Russian troops are increasingly shelling the city of Kharkiv with guided and high-explosive bombs. He noted that the FABs and KABs reach the city very quickly. Kharkiv residents have 3-5 minutes to take cover.