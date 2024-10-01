Russians attack Kupiansk with MLRS: two people wounded, including ambulance driver. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the evening of 1 October, Russian troops shelled Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region, using MLRS. An ambulance driver was wounded.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

Under the procedural supervision of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Region, a pre-trial investigation was initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Details of the shelling

According to the investigation, on 1 October, at around 5:40 p.m., the Russian armed forces shelled Kupiansk once again. Private and multi-apartment residential buildings are burning in the city.

Ambulances parked near the medical facility were also damaged.

The 69-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction. The ambulance driver was also injured and taken to hospital.

Firefighting is ongoing.

According to preliminary data, the enemy shelled the town with MLRS.

"The information will be updated," the prosecutor's office added.

