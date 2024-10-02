Government approved Strategy of Demographic Development of Ukraine until 2040

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the Strategy for Demographic Development of Ukraine until 2040. According to forecasts, by 2051, the country's population will be reduced to 25 million people.

According to Censor.NET, the document was published on the Cabinet's website.

The document states that as of July 2024, the population of Ukraine was estimated at 35.8 million people, of whom 31.1 million people lived in government-controlled territories.

As of January 1, 2022, before the full-scale invasion of Russia, 42 million people lived there.

"Taking into account the existing challenges and threats that will continue after the end of hostilities, the population of Ukraine, according to the Institute of Demography and Quality of Life Problems of the National Academy of Sciences, may decrease to 28.9 million people by 2041 and to 25.2 million people by 2051," the Strategy says.

The authors of the strategy point to the rapid decline in population due to depopulation (the number of deaths exceeding the number of newborns) and large-scale labor migration, which often turns into permanent migration, the temporary occupation of part of Ukraine's territory, and new challenges and threats caused by armed aggression.

"Ukraine needs a systemic strategic solution that will minimize demographic risks and mitigate threats, ensure a balanced long-term reproduction of the population, the necessary amount of human capital and the size of the workforce for martial law and post-war economic recovery, and the formation of demographic sustainability," the document says.

The Strategy points to the need to "create an environment favorable for the birth and upbringing of children, ensuring the economic self-sufficiency of families."

