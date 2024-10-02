57 combat engagements took place in frontline, most intense in Kurakhove direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, as of 4 p.m., 57 combat engagements have taken place at the front.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The situation in the north

The border settlements of Sumy and Chernihiv regions are under fire from the territory of the Russian Federation. The following localities were shelled by enemy artillery: Volfyne, Velyka Pysarivka, Iskryskivka, Porozok, Seredyna-Buda, Pervomaiske, Stepok, Obody, Bachivsk, Karapovychi, Brusky, Semianivka. The invaders launched air strikes in the areas of Richky, Yastrubshchyna and Ulanove, dropping 9 air bombs. Also, the enemy carried out five air strikes on the Kursk region today, dropping nine GABs.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, our defenders repelled one attack near Vovchansk. The Russians also carried out air strikes on Kharkiv, Vovchansk, Velyki Prokhody, Cherkaska Lozova and Derhachi, using ten combat aircraft.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy carried out five assault operations near Synkivka and Andriivka. Four of the engagements ended, and one is ongoing. Zelenyi Hai, Lisna Stinka, and Vyshneve were attacked by GABs, ten aerial bombs were dropped in total.

Read more: Night attack of "Shahed" in Sumy region: Shostka was left without electricity and water supply

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked six times near Hrekivka, Nevske, Novosadove and Torske. Ukrainian defenders repelled all attacks. The enemy also launched air strikes on Cherneshchyna and Yampolivka.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive actions in the Siversk direction during the day.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders made two assault attacks. Defense forces stopped one Russian attack near Ivanivske, another battle is ongoing near Bila Hora. The enemy attacked the settlements of Nykyforivka and Markove with air bombs, and the occupiers also launched free-flight aerial rockets in the area of Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked nine times near the settlements of Dyliivka, Toretsk, Nelipivka, and Shcherbynivka. Three battles ended without success for the occupiers, six more are ongoing. Kramatorsk and Sloviansk suffered from bombing attacks, and the enemy also attacked Druzhba with free-flight aerial rockets.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 11 attempts to drive our defenders out of their positions near Vozdvyzhenka, Novotoretske, Mykolaivka, Krutyi Yar, Novohrodivka and Selydove. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's offensive and repelled eight attacks, three firefights are still ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

The Kurakhove direction is the hottest today - the enemy attacked 12 times near the settlements of Tsukuryne, Heorhiivka, Kurakhove, Kostiantynivka and Katerynivka. Eight battles are over, four are ongoing.

In the Vremivka direction, the occupiers unsuccessfully attacked the positions of our troops near Bohoiavlenka twice. The enemy launched an air strike near Urozhaine.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 655,560 people (+1130 per day), 8887 tanks, 18,869 artillery systems, 17,579 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Hostilities in the south

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy continues shelling the positions of our troops and civilian infrastructure, one firefight took place near Kamianske, and the enemy launched an air strike with free-flight aerial rockets at Mala Tokmachka.

The Russian invaders did not conduct any offensive actions in the Prydniprovske direction.

The situation did not change significantly in other frontline areas.