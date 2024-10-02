Air raid alert was announced in Kyiv and several regions due to ballistic threat from north (updated)

An air raid alert had been announced in Kyiv and a number of regions due to the threat of enemy use of ballistic weapons.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"The threat of using ballistic weapons from the Kursk region, in the regions where air raid alert has been announced!" the Air Force said.

Later, it became known that two missiles were moving in the direction of Kyiv region.

"A high-speed target to Kyiv region through Chernihiv region. Another high-speed target to Kyiv region through Chernihiv region, in the direction of Vasylkiv (Bila Tserkva)," the Air Force warned.

10:23 p.m. All-clear signal was given. The alert lasted 32 minutes.

