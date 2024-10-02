Russians "sentence" three Ukrainian marines to almost 30 years in prison in Donetsk region

The "court" of the so-called "DPR" sentenced three Ukrainian marines to almost 30 years in prison.

This was reported in Telegram by Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Censor.NET reports.

We are talking about Bohdan Potapov, Dmytro Braiko and Eskender Kudusov, soldiers of the Marine Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Another trial. Now marines. The pseudo-court of the "DPR" sentenced three soldiers of the Ukrainian Marine Brigade to 28 and 29.5 years in prison on false charges: Bohdan Potapov, Dmytro Braiko and Eskender Kudusov," said Andriushchenko.

According to Andriushchenko, the occupiers are charging Ukrainian prisoners with "killing civilians during hostilities."

"It's worth recalling that it was the Russians who forced civilians to wear white armbands similar to the tactical markings of the Russians. Back then, in the spring of 2022, I wrote that they would use it later - the time has come. In total, more than 120 heroes of the defense of Mariupol have already been sentenced to long terms for crimes they did not commit," wrote the mayor's advisor.

