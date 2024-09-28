Russian Federation is redeploying about five thousand Russians in direction of Vuhledar - Andriushchenko. PHOTOS

Occupants In the direction of Vuhledar, Donetsk region, Russians continue to redeploy reserves, at least 13 trucks have been spotted.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko.

"The movement of convoys from the territory of Russia through Mariupol towards Volnovakha/Vuhledar has intensified. At least 13 trucks, mostly with ammunition," the statement said.

Andriushchenko also noted the transfer of reserves from the Berdiansk direction to the Nikolska community of the Mariupol district. However, there is a certain slowdown and reduction in numbers.

"In general, according to the results of the observation, we can talk about the transfer of up to five thousand Russians towards Vuhledar," said Petro Andriushchenko.

