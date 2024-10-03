Russians hit Kharkiv with KABs: multi-storey building was hit, 10 people were injured, including 3-year-old child (updated)

Late in the evening, on 2 October, Russian invaders attacked Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs.

This was announced by the mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET reports.

"Preliminary, the strikes hit Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi districts. Information on casualties and destruction is being updated," the mayor wrote.

Later, Terekhov said that one of the KABs hit a residential high-rise building. Information about the victims is being collected.

In his turn, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said that according to preliminary data, there was destruction of civilian infrastructure.

"The occupiers struck Kharkiv with KABs. According to preliminary data, there is destruction of civilian infrastructure. At the moment, there is no information about the victims," the official wrote.

Updated information

Later, the head of the RMA, Syniehubov, said that one of the KABs hit a residential building. Another KAB hit a forest belt.

"According to preliminary data, seven people were injured," he wrote.

Emergency services are working at the scene.

Later, Syniehubov said that the number of victims had increased to 9. Among them is a 3-year-old girl.

"The enemy hit a five-story building between the third and fourth floors. At least 10 cars are on fire. Rescuers are evacuating the residents. Firefighting and search for people are ongoing," the official wrote.

As of 00:09, 10 people have been reported injured.

Read more: Enemy strikes Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv with KAB: garages and houses are damaged