Night attack by "Shaheds": explosions occurred in Kyiv and region, in Khmelnytskyi region and Ivano-Frankivsk

The Russian invaders have once again attacked Ukraine with attack drones. Explosions were heard during the night in Kyiv and the region, in Ivano-Frankivsk and Khmelnytskyi region.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

At 0:31 a.m., the head of the KCMA, Serhii Popko, reported the explosions in the capital to the air defense workforce.

He noted that the debris fell in the Desnianskyi district.

"Debris fell near a residential building - there is no visible damage to the building and no fire. No information on casualties was received," Popko added.

The regional military administration reported on the operation of air defense in Kyiv region at 2:38 am.

A series of explosions in the Khmelnytskyi region were reported by "Suspilne" correspondents. According to them, they occurred around 1:35 and 2:33.

Suspilne correspondents also reported explosions in Ivano-Frankivsk at 2:33 a.m.

