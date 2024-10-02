Occupiers launched "Shaheds" from northern and southern directions - Air Force (updated)

On Wednesday evening, October 2, the invaders launched Shahed attack drones from the north.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"Sumy region is under threat of enemy attack UAVs," the Air Force reported at 8:16 pm.

"Poltava region: threat of enemy UAV strikes," the Air Force warned at 8:38 p.m.

Later, the Air Force reported:

Enemy attack UAVs from the Kursk region are in the southern part of the Sumy region, moving towards the Poltava region;

Strike UAVs in the northern and central parts of the Poltava region, the vector of movement is southwestern (Cherkasy and Kirovohrad regions);

Strike UAVs from the Kherson region to the Mykolaiv region, heading northwest.

Later, Air Forces reported a UAV moving from the Poltava region through the Cherkasy region in the direction of the Kyiv region (Yahotyn movement vector).

See more: 15 hectares of forest caught fire in Kharkiv region as result of Russian shelling. VIDEO+PHOTOS