US State Department responds to information about mass execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war

U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said that the United States believes it is appropriate for Ukraine to investigate this war crime.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ukrinform.

"We have seen these reports (of Russians shooting Ukrainian prisoners - ed.). I have no independent information to confirm this, but I think it's appropriate that Ukraine is investigating," Miller said.

The State Department spokesman added that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, "Russia has been committing horrific acts."

As a reminder, on October 1, 2024, Telegram channels reported the alleged shooting of 16 Ukrainian servicemen by representatives of the Russian Armed Forces. According to media reports, the Russian occupation army committed another war crime near the villages of Mykolaivka and Sukhyi Yar in the Pokrovsk district.

Read more: Occupiers shot 16 Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO