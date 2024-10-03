Designer of Russian kamikaze drones "Lancet" Zakharov was notified of suspicion - SSU

Oleksandr Zakharov, the owner and chief designer of the Russian company ZALA Aero Group, which manufactures UAVs for the war against Ukraine, was informed of the suspicion.

The company, based in Izhevsk, is one of the largest manufacturers of combat drones for the military formations of the Russian Federation.

Among the main models of unmanned aerial vehicles of the Zakharov company are Lancet-type drones, as well as the latest ZALA Z-16 and ZALA Z-20 reconnaissance drones.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, the company has produced almost 5,000 UAVs.

"Typically, the enemy uses Lancets as kamikaze drones for direct attacks on Ukrainian armored vehicles, while ZALA drones search for potential targets, adjust their fire on them, and record the effects of strikes after defeating them. Thus, these drones have become an integral part of the Russian military invasion of Ukraine," the message says.

So, Zakharov was notified of the suspicion under Part 5 of Art. 27, Part 2 of Art. 28, Part 2 of Art. 437 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (assistance in the waging of an aggressive war, committed by a group of persons based on a prior conspiracy).

