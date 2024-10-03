Oleksandr Franchuk, operator of remote mining unit, was killed in battle against occupiers in Kursk region

On September 27, 2024, Oleksandr Franchuk, an operator of a remote mining unit, was killed in a battle against Russian invaders in the Kursk region.

This was announced on Facebook by the mayor of Polonne (Khmelnytskyi region), Franz Skrymskyi, Censor.NET reports.

Oleksandr Franchuk was born in 1994 and lived in Polonne.

"He was faithful to his military oath, served his country with dignity, faithfully performed his military duties and heroically laid down his life for the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine near the village of Daryino, Sudzha district, Kursk region of the Russian Federation," the statement reads.

The funeral will be held on October 4 at 11 a.m. in the Church of the Holy Trinity.

Franchuk Oleksandr Olehovych will be buried in the alley of the Heroes of the Russian-Ukrainian War at the new cemetery.

