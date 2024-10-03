73 combat engagements in frontline, enemy is most active in Kurakhove and Pokrovsk directions - General Staff

As of 4 p.m., the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 73 times. The enemy is most active in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk directions, where it conducted more than half of all attacks.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The situation in the north

The border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions continue to suffer from Russian artillery shelling - the settlements of Semenivka, Kliusy, Pokrovka, Bilovody, Obody, Druzhba, and Tymofiivka were affected. Katerynivka, Volfyne, Komarivka, Bilopillia, Richky, Khotin, Yastrubyne, and Iskryskivshchyna came under air strikes. Today, Russian aviation dropped one guided aerial bomb on the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

Today in the Kharkiv direction, Russian terrorists dropped ten guided aerial bombs near Cherkaska Lozova, Starytsia and Bochkove.

The enemy attacked our positions in the Kupiansk direction ten times. Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks near Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, Pishchane, Pershotravneve and Vyshneve.

Read more: Russia strikes at border of Chernihiv region: 3 dead, including child. 4 people are wounded (updated). PHOTOS

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, enemy units continue to attack in the vicinity of Makiivka, Novosadove, Torske and Dronivka. Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian troops have repelled five out of nine enemy attacks in this area. The fighting continues. Terrorists fired at Novoiehorivka and Serebrianskyi forest with free-flight aerial rockets.

Fighting continues in the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked near Spirne. The enemy attack was successfully repelled by our defenders.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders carried out three assault operations near Andriivka, Bila Hora and Stupochky. The enemy is actively using aviation, having dropped 11 GABs near Chasiv Yar.

Four hostile attacks have taken place in the Toretsk sector so far. The enemy attacked near the town of Toretsk. Our defenders are giving a worthy fight back, all attacks have been stopped. The aggressor's aircraft bombed the areas of Katerynivka and Kleban-Byk.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have already carried out 20 attacks on the positions of our defenders in the areas of Sukha Balka, Hirnyk, Novotoretske and Krutyi Yar. The defense forces have already repelled 18 enemy attacks, and two combat engagements are still ongoing. The occupants concentrated their main efforts near Mykolayivka and Selydove, where seven and five combat engagements were recorded accordingly.

18 combat engagements took place in the Kurakhove direction, where the invaders are most actively trying to advance in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Tsukuryne, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Trudove and Katerynivka. Five battles are still ongoing.

In the Vremivka direction, the invaders attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops three times near Maksymivka and Bohoiavlenka, where the fighting is still ongoing.

Watch more: Occupier catches fire and explodes on battlefield. VIDEO 18+

Situation in other directions

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupants conducted two attacks near Novodanylivka and Kamianske.

In other directions, the enemy did not conduct active operations at present timeю.