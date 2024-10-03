Russia strikes at border of Chernihiv region: 3 dead, including child. 4 people are wounded (updated). PHOTOS

Russian troops attacked the village of Hirsk in Chernihiv region, there were killed.

This was reported by the Snovsk City Council, Censor.NET informs.

"According to preliminary information, there are two dead civilians, including one child. Three people heavily injured and one moderately injured were taken to the Central District Hospital," they said.

Later, the police said that the occupiers had attacked the Snovsk community in Koriukivka district.

Russian drones attacked a gas truck that was delivering household gas to people, causing the truck to explode and fire in residential buildings.

"It is preliminarily known that three people were killed - the driver and forwarder of the truck, as well as a girl born in 2018. Four more people were injured, including two children aged 13 and 4," they added.

